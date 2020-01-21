Tear gas spread at Malawi school pupils’ protest over teachers sit-in

Malawi Police at Madisi have teargassed learners who went violent, stoning and damaging vehicles as they marched to Mponela to meet education authorities over their failure to attend classes because of the ongoing strike by their teachers.

The police have managed to disperse the learners from primary schools around Madisi who have broken vehicle windscreens on the M1 busy road.

Police say no arrests made so far.

The learners from Madisi in Dowa were marching to Mponela to express their outrage that their teachers have not been paid their December salaries, a situation that is disrupting lessons because the teachers are staging a sit in.

Similar protests by learners and students have been held in other parts of the country.

Ministryof Education principal secretary is upbeat all teachers would have received their December salary by Tuesday.

