DPP threatens to wipe out UDF in eastern region

July 17, 2018 Nyasa Times/Mana 7 Comments

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it is set to sweep all parliamentary seats in the eastern region- considered the stronghold of United Democratic Front (UDF) –  in the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections given the cream of candidates the party will field.

Botoman: DPP will dominate eastern region

DPP National Campaign Director, Everton Chimulirenji: It’s operational landslide 2019

Jooma: Now in DPP from PP

Zomba Chisi parliamentarian, Mark Botomani made the declaration at Mtakataka Turn-Off in Monkey Bay where DPP National Campaign Director, Everton Chimulirenji and the party’s Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu held a political rally.

Botomani said under the current leadership government had transformed the eastern region and that with the competency of the DPP candidates, the 2019 polls would be a walk-over.

“When I look around, the quality of candidates that the DPP will field in the eastern region for the 2019 polls, the likes of ourselves and Ralph  Jooma, I don’t see anything stopping us from scooping all the 12 seats in Mangochi and indeed all the seats in the east,” he added.

Botoman said the election of Minister of Education Bright Msaka to the position of Vice President in the region was an advantage for DPP to mop all seats in the eastern region.

Chimulirenji who is also DPP National Campaign Director welcomed Jooma to the party saying the Secretary General, Greizalder Jeffrey, would soon hold a rally at Monkey Bay to welcome Jooma and many others who had joined DPP.

Jooma was People’s Party (PP) parliamentary chief whip and vice president in the eastern region. He ditched PP to join DPP and was recently elected at the party convention into the governing council as economic director.

Other legislators who graced the rally included, Geoffrey Mereka Chiwondo of Mangochi West, Benedict Chambo of Mangochi North, Mwai Innocent Kamuyambeni of Ntcheu West, Shadow MP for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingstone and Deputy National Director of Elections, Daudi Chikwanje.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
mavutomteteAdadamosesGulukunyinda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
mavuto
Guest
mavuto

Aaaaa DPP yoti yatha kale yokha they can not even get all seat in Mulanje ndimudzikamba za Mangochi Lero
Tell the people za ndarama mukubazii kaye

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

Please DPP, don’t make wild claims just for the sake of it. Be serious, this is no time for comedy

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
moses
Guest
moses

Start the discussion…aaah maloto achumba

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gulukunyinda
Guest
Gulukunyinda

UDF cannot be wiped out…… Unless Atupele sleeps

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

is he awake?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Is UDF listening at all. Ordinary people have always questioned the DPP/UDF alliance. DPP views UDF as a condom……use it and then throw it away when done. DPP hascnow successfully used UDF and its now time to damp it…….wait, not just damp it but kuinyenyanyenya. Atupele made one of the biggest tactical moves in 2024 by accepting the olive brach. It was a poisoned chalice. Itvwouod be stupid of UDF to accept same gesture even if Atupele is offered running mate position by Peter; it will wipe out UDF completely.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
James
Guest
James

Ndilo boza ili

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes