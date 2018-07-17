Nepman thrills Zoona community outreach campaign

Zoona’s Lilongwe city outreach tour brought along a special treat to the patrons with Nepman’s performances and appearances.

The lanky dreadlocked award winning secular artist of the year made 10 minute sets in all sites that he visited in Biwi, Area 23.

He also performed in Area 36 and distributed T-shirts to some of the patrons.

One of the unsuspecting patrons recounted: “I came here around 9 oclock to charge my phone, and little did I know that just an hour later I will be watching my best artist.”

“I had a great time today seeing Nepman live perfoming Nalero,” said Sekani Mangulenje, a 23 year old young man who was one of the hundreds that patronized the Biwi surprise Nepman appearance.

Nepman said he was thankful for the opportunity “Its a huge opportunity for me to be associated with Zoona’s campaign and hearing that more than half a million jobs been created is an achievement.”

He said this is important because the youths, which are also form a huge part of his fanbase, are now able to support themselves and their families because of Zoona.

Zoona’s marketing Manager Mphatso Sandram said “Moments like these are key, we meet and interact with our customers and would be customers, giving them an opportunity to learn more about what we are offering.”

