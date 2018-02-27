DPP unveils Mzimba North candidate to challenge PP’s Nyalonje in 2019

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga said the party will feature Rosemary Mkandawire as its parliamentary candidate in Mzimba North constituency during next year’s elections and has asked the people to vote for Mkandawire to unseat incumbent Agness Nyalonje of Peoples Party (PP).

Mkandawire was unveiled by Sanga during a political meeting the party held at Engucwini Primary School in the constituency on Saturday.

Sanga appealed to the community to embrace Mkandawire, who he described as a development conscious.

He said DPP has learnt with concern from Group Village Head Mahuza Mzima of Engucwini that the constituency’s MP, Nyalonje abandoned the area since she was voted to parliament.

Sanga said it was high time communities in the country stopped being carried away by people who come from cities to entice the villagers into voting for them.

“This is why we are encouraging every community to support members that live with them in communities because it will be easy for them to follow up with them whenever things are not going as expected.

“Otherwise, these men and women who reside in the city most times come to seek for your support but once you put them into power, they vanish and forget about you,” he said.

Sanga stated that candidates who do not reside within constituencies do not have a full glimpse of the challenges communities face.

“Those who live within your community understand challenges you face because you speak the same language,” he said.

Buy Nyalonje claimed she visit the area periodically to meet with community leaders and development committees.

Nyalonje defeated Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe to win the seat.

She describes Mzimba North Constituency as “probably the biggest constituency in the country, but one of the most underdeveloped because of its size and terrain.”

Nyalonje said allocation of resources should take into account the size of constituencies.

