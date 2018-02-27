DPP unveils Mzimba North candidate to challenge PP’s Nyalonje in 2019

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga said the party will feature Rosemary Mkandawire as its parliamentary candidate in Mzimba North constituency during next year’s elections and has asked the people to vote for Mkandawire to unseat incumbent Agness Nyalonje of Peoples Party (PP).
Mkandawire was unveiled by Sanga during a political meeting the party held at Engucwini Primary School in the constituency on Saturday.
Sanga appealed to the community to embrace Mkandawire, who he described as a development conscious.
He said DPP has learnt with concern from Group Village Head Mahuza Mzima of Engucwini that the constituency’s MP, Nyalonje abandoned the area since she was voted to parliament.
Sanga said it was high time communities in the country stopped being carried away by people who come from cities to entice the villagers into voting for them.
“This is why we are encouraging every community to support members that live with them in communities because it will be easy for them to follow up with them whenever things are not going as expected.
“Otherwise, these men and women who reside in the city most times come to seek for your support but once you put them into power, they vanish and forget about you,” he said.
Sanga stated that candidates who do not reside within constituencies do not have a full glimpse of the challenges communities face.
“Those who live within your community understand challenges you face because you speak the same language,” he said.
Buy Nyalonje claimed she visit the area periodically to meet with community leaders and development committees.
Nyalonje defeated Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe to win the seat.
She describes Mzimba North Constituency as “probably the biggest constituency in the country, but one of the most underdeveloped because of its size and terrain.”
Nyalonje said allocation of resources should take into account the size of constituencies.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "DPP unveils Mzimba North candidate to challenge PP’s Nyalonje in 2019"
Kkkkkkkkk koma abale si- malodza awa God has already chosen a leader for this constituency don’t waste your time
Chipani cha anthu oipa mitima okhaokha lchi.
DPP tsopano no primaries. Just imposing people on the electorate. Kanthu ako. Good luck on your road to self destruction DPP.
Adada sanga,have u conducted primaries in mzimba north? Am asking because you have not conducted primaries in mzimba north east but settled for my brother Edgar tembo. Tell peter the truth about the north. DPP is struggling to find candidates even for ward councillors. On the other hand MCP is having up to 4 strong candidates in one constituency. Mzmba west has harry, sangster nkhandwe,loveness gondwe etc while DPP has none.STOP CHEATING THE PRESIDENT, PLEASE!!!!!! BWANA AKUNAMA ASANGAWO THINGS ARE NOT OK. Chakwera has the north votes
Izi ndiye zoononga, its too early kuyamba kusankha ma candidate, that’s pure imposing. Is she the oly DPP aspirant in the constituency? suppose Goodal decides to contest are you going to stop him. Let all those interested come forward and have free and fair primaries then you have the best candidate, otherwise you will support a candidate that people have no interest in
DPP unveils hahaah typical of this party, simudzamva …. ma primaries mwapanga kale to unveil the so called candidate ?
Rosemary stays in Blantyre. By the way there will be no primaries???
MUKUNAMA A DPP MAYI NYALONJE AWINANSO PALIBE KUWACHOTSA AYI