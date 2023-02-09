DPP, UTM MPs accused of trying to divert AIP fertilizer to Mozambique

Emerging reports indicate that members of Parliament (MPs) from opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and UTM Party wanted to divert subsidized fertilizer, which they wanted to sell at profit in Mozambique.

Two weeks ago, DPP, UDF and UTM MPs from Southern Region camped at SFFRFM warehouses in Chirimba Blantyre, demanding that government should release fertilizer under the Affordable Input Program (AIP) and distribute to the beneficiaries in their constituencies.

Government swiftly acted as per MPs demands and within days, every constituency that had inadequate supply of the fertilizer, got assisted and had received enough bags of UREA.

However, emerging reports indicate that some of the MPs connived with the drivers ferrying the input to their constituencies and diverted the same to vendors in Mozambique.

According to Zodiak Online, this has happened in Phalombe where three MPs and two business men agreed to divert the whole 600 bags of UREA so that they smuggle the same into Mozambique and sell at higher price and make themselves illicitly rich.

It is reported that the intention of the three MPs and two was to sabotage the AIP program.

“That’s the type of opposition MPs Malawi has. Thieves and unpatriotic,” commented one of the social media fanatics in Malawi, John Kaphindu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!