DPP’s field marshal Ben Phiri back in frontline politics: Says Chakwera not fit to be Malawi leader

March 13, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 11 Comments

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of field of operations, Ben Phiri, has engaged an accelator in frontline politics  ahead of next year’s elections and has joined hands with Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu as they prop up the image of the party and President Peter Mutharika.

Ben Phiri team up with Tembenu at Senior Chief Tsabango: Next stop the two go to Salima

Crowds at Senior Chief Tsabango

On Saturday the Field Marshal, as Phiri is fondly known, and the other DPP leaders on Saturday took the opportunity to mount a serious persuasive campaign at Senior Chief Tsabango Sports Bonanza  at Kang’oma Primary School Ground in the outskirts of capital, Lilongwe.

Phiri told the crowds that Malawians were in safe hands with President Mutharika, fondly called ‘APM’ by adorers, and the DPP.

The Field Marshal, Tembenu were accompanied by DPP  district governor a Mr. Mussa and deputy director of youth Dyton Mussa.

Returning to frontline politics after a short political ‘hibernation’, Phiri told the enthusiastic gathering that Malawi had become a better place to live in with APM and the DPP than it has ever been in the previous two years under a different “cashgate” regime.

Phiri emphasized that President Mutharika deserves another  five –years presidential term considering that he has successfully managed to stabilize the social, economic and political environment against soothsayers’ ill-will.

He said Malawians have no better alternative to President Mutharika as most of the opposition leaders are mere “day-dreamers”.

Phiri specifically cited Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as lacking the necessary national leadership qualities and experience to take Malawi to great heights and hence should not be entrusted with state power.

“Former President (Bakili) Muluzi served in the government of Kamuzu Banda for many years where he acquired the necessary leadership expertise and experience. President Bingu wa Mutharika was deputy Reserve Bank governor and then cabinet minister in Muluzi’s government before he became Head of State in 2004.

“The same is true about Joyce Banda and President Peter Mutharika. They both had to go through some leadership induction. Now tell me what is it that Chakwera has done in Malawi apart from being board chair of sports council and cleric?” asked Phiri amid loud applause from the mammoth crowd.

He added: “We must give credit to APM for using his vast experience to steadily steer the country towards prosperity. He found the country in dire economic stress following the aid freeze due to cashgate. Inflation was hovering at around 30%. Within three (3) years, the inflation has hit single digit. President Mutharika deserves a second term.”

Phiri therefore attracted more applause when he invited Chakwera to serve in APM’s post 2019 cabinet in order to “get experience in government. Asamangolubwalubwa iyai [stop political rhetoric].”

He further mentioned MCP’s veteran legislators Joseph Njobvuyalema and Titus Dzoole Mwale as the most experienced politicians worth their salt in the opposition MCP.

On his part, Tembenu said the youth are at the centre of APM’s plans and that is why the President is keen on ensuring that the youth acquire basic entrepreneurial and technical skills through spread out community technical colleges.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister also said it is the President’s wish that the youth are involved in various sporting disciplines to deter them from indulging in immoral behaviour thus his administration’s resolve to construct community stadiums in all district councils.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Tsabango said he was grateful to host the senior ruling party officials in his area and vowed to hold such sporting events from time to time as one way of keeping the youth busy.

Kang’oma FC and Rio Sisters won the sports bonanza in football and netball category, respectively. The two winners went home with cash, trophies and medals.

Binnwell Kachikopa
Guest
Binnwell Kachikopa
Beni Phiri! Do you know how old is your APM? You yourself is very hopeless under your poor unrecognised degree, like your APM you are a walking devil, useless egghead full of regionalism. Your APM failed everything during Bingu era, he is today a total failure in everything. May be if you can tell Ngolongoliwa your senseless words can carry weight. Your foolish Mazengera and Chadza tried their best to decampain MCP and GWENGWE but they failed miserably. Today T .A Chadza is a coward who have completely lost authority to his subjects. You are a MAFIAseating on cashgate and… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes 20 seconds ago
Odala
Guest
Odala

People cant be cheated by DPP this time. The crown may be there expecting to be given hand out but inside the people dpp not be there

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes 47 seconds ago
China
Guest
China

Nothing but the truth Chakwera has no charisma whatsoever but I would rather vote for Ben Phiri or Chilima as my president than Peter Mutharika therefore DPP musamale ndi choice chanu cha president

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes 35 seconds ago
James
Guest
James

Ben, politics will not assist you. We were proud of what you started doing. Think twice brother, you will regret shortly.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes 31 seconds ago
DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
DzukaniAmalawi
Bwana Phiri focus on what DPP can do for the citizens of Malawi as opposed to castigating the opposition parties. If the desire to castigate others is so strong then confine the castigation to opposition parties and not individuals in it; because as luck would have it, those individuals may just end up in DPP or you (may end up) in MCP. DPP should truly focus on developing the youth as articulated in the article. Also get the youth to participate actively in politics. There are more under 35’s in Malawi than there are over 35’s. Let them lead the… Read more »
Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 24 minutes ago
7777999
Guest
7777999

Anyamata a pa town. Kuyankhula zomveka. Ulemu upite kwa Njobvuyalema ndi A Dzoole. DPP Bomaaaaaaaa. Chakwera kuti khetemu! Mia obera anthu osauka ng’ombe.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 47 minutes ago
chimuponho manyavwako
Guest
chimuponho manyavwako

where did Kamuzu get experience for the post?who z treated as worst corrupt president?lets not confuse ppo with unnecessary points.leadership z something unique otherwise following narrow thinking of Ben Phiri then Henry Mussah will be ideal,why are they not giving him chance?why not Ken Lipenga,Why not Ralph Mhone,look the guys of Khwauli Msiska,Cassim Chilumpha.the fact that one has gone various post z not areason to become agood leader.Ben Phiri wayamba liti ndale kodi?by being malawians and observing constitution we appreciate the leadership of APM but that does not mean that he z agood leader.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 47 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

Are you surprised then that Kamuzu ended up a dictator? It’s because he didn’t have experience. Chakwera is slowly, but surely becoming a dictator too, because he doesn’t have experience. He doesn’t know to democratically use the power given to him. So experience is very important.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes 3 seconds ago
Colobo
Guest
Colobo

A Ben musanamize anthu ndichani chomwe wapanga APM wanuyo apart from kuba ndalama za boma? Come 2019 we are booting you out. MCP boma. You think those people will vote for you. ukunama.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 56 minutes ago
Masauko
Guest
Masauko
Ben Phiri, uuze ana obadwa dzulo zimenezo, when APM was called by the elder to come to Malawi, which Ministry did he head without problems???? Education, Justice and Foreign Affairs had a lot of challenges when APM was the Minister. Bingu was born a leader not your APM whom you have used to amass your wealth corruptly to have Beata Holdings. Kukhalitsa mu chimbudzi sikudziwa kunyera. Apart from Kamuzu, its only Bingu who TRIED to develop this country otherwise ena onsewa MANYAKA enieni, with your thinking/mentality Malawi will take even 1000 years without real progress. Iwe unapanga kale tsogolo la… Read more »
Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 57 minutes ago
Green Kunyenga
Guest
Green Kunyenga

Political leadership needs energetic ,eloquent and clear thinking personalities like Dr Lazarus Chakwera. Our current president has no leadership qualities. His only advantage is that he was Bingu’s brother.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes 30 seconds ago

