DPP’s field marshal Ben Phiri back in frontline politics: Says Chakwera not fit to be Malawi leader

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of field of operations, Ben Phiri, has engaged an accelator in frontline politics ahead of next year’s elections and has joined hands with Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu as they prop up the image of the party and President Peter Mutharika.

On Saturday the Field Marshal, as Phiri is fondly known, and the other DPP leaders on Saturday took the opportunity to mount a serious persuasive campaign at Senior Chief Tsabango Sports Bonanza at Kang’oma Primary School Ground in the outskirts of capital, Lilongwe.

Phiri told the crowds that Malawians were in safe hands with President Mutharika, fondly called ‘APM’ by adorers, and the DPP.

The Field Marshal, Tembenu were accompanied by DPP district governor a Mr. Mussa and deputy director of youth Dyton Mussa.

Returning to frontline politics after a short political ‘hibernation’, Phiri told the enthusiastic gathering that Malawi had become a better place to live in with APM and the DPP than it has ever been in the previous two years under a different “cashgate” regime.

Phiri emphasized that President Mutharika deserves another five –years presidential term considering that he has successfully managed to stabilize the social, economic and political environment against soothsayers’ ill-will.

He said Malawians have no better alternative to President Mutharika as most of the opposition leaders are mere “day-dreamers”.

Phiri specifically cited Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as lacking the necessary national leadership qualities and experience to take Malawi to great heights and hence should not be entrusted with state power.

“Former President (Bakili) Muluzi served in the government of Kamuzu Banda for many years where he acquired the necessary leadership expertise and experience. President Bingu wa Mutharika was deputy Reserve Bank governor and then cabinet minister in Muluzi’s government before he became Head of State in 2004.

“The same is true about Joyce Banda and President Peter Mutharika. They both had to go through some leadership induction. Now tell me what is it that Chakwera has done in Malawi apart from being board chair of sports council and cleric?” asked Phiri amid loud applause from the mammoth crowd.

He added: “We must give credit to APM for using his vast experience to steadily steer the country towards prosperity. He found the country in dire economic stress following the aid freeze due to cashgate. Inflation was hovering at around 30%. Within three (3) years, the inflation has hit single digit. President Mutharika deserves a second term.”

Phiri therefore attracted more applause when he invited Chakwera to serve in APM’s post 2019 cabinet in order to “get experience in government. Asamangolubwalubwa iyai [stop political rhetoric].”

He further mentioned MCP’s veteran legislators Joseph Njobvuyalema and Titus Dzoole Mwale as the most experienced politicians worth their salt in the opposition MCP.

On his part, Tembenu said the youth are at the centre of APM’s plans and that is why the President is keen on ensuring that the youth acquire basic entrepreneurial and technical skills through spread out community technical colleges.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister also said it is the President’s wish that the youth are involved in various sporting disciplines to deter them from indulging in immoral behaviour thus his administration’s resolve to construct community stadiums in all district councils.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Tsabango said he was grateful to host the senior ruling party officials in his area and vowed to hold such sporting events from time to time as one way of keeping the youth busy.

Kang’oma FC and Rio Sisters won the sports bonanza in football and netball category, respectively. The two winners went home with cash, trophies and medals.

