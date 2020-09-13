DPP’s Henry Mussa arrested

Former information minister in the deposed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has been picked by police for being suspected of stealing government property while he was in office.

Police sources at Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe have confirmed Music’s arrest.

The former minister who has served presidents, Bakili Muluzi, Bingu wa Mutharika and Peter Mutharika and former Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu has been arrested Sunday afternoon in Blantyre and was bundled into a police vehicle taken to Lilongwe.

Nyasa Times understands that on Friday, Police arrested former director of information and journalist Gideon Munthali for allegedly stealing 10 computers and generators from the ministry of information.

Munthali who is currently being held at Lingadzi Police station in Area 18 in Lilongwe is said to have implicated his former boss, Henry Mussah in the theft.

