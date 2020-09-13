TNM Mpamba, NBS Bank integration to ease transactions

Malawi’s trusted digital financial services provider TNM Mpamba Limited has partnered with NBS Bank plc to give shared customers access to seamless financial services through an array of digital and financial services and products.

The partnership entails an integration of NBS Bank’s EazyMobile platform and the TNM Mpamba platform.

TNM Mpamba General Manager Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said in an interview Friday that with the integration, shared customers are now able to move money from their Mpamba wallets to bank accounts or from their bank accounts to Mpamba wallets.

“The partnership provides an opportunity to TNM Mpamba and NBS Bank customers to transact anytime, even during odd hours and without necessarily visiting the Bank’s service centres.”

“At TNM Mpamba Ltd, we exploit mobile money technology as a catalyst of economic development to Malawians. The partnership with NBS Bank provides convenience to our mutual customers by enabling them to experience and enjoy both worlds of mobile and digital banking,” said Mphatso.

He said the linkage between Mpamba and NBS Bank is the latest in the series of innovation in digital financial services.

“Integration with banks started in 2017, and this is one further step on that journey with the goal of providing convenience for our shared customers. This partnership is about two innovative brands working together for the mutual benefit of our shared customers,” he said

On her part, Tamanda Longwe, NBS Bank Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, said the Bank believes in implementing integrations that enable existing and potential customers to take advantage of their various digital offerings.

“The partnership with TNM Mpamba will excite our mutual customers as they will be able to transact digitally thereby reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Longwe.

To access the service, customers wishing to push from their Mpamba wallet to NBS Bank account are required to Dial *444#, choose 5 (Financial Services), Select 1 (Banks), then select 8 (NBS Bank) and follow the subsequent menu prompts.

Customers wishing to push from their bank accounts must be registered on NBS Bank’s EazyMobile platform. They can then dial *322#, Select language, Enter PIN, Select 2 (transfer money), Select 3 (TNM Mpamba), Select 1 to confirm disclaimer, Select source account, Enter recipient number, thereafter enter amount and confirm transaction.

The push to bank, push to wallet service will attract a transaction fee, which is based on the amount being sent, according to Mphatso.

“Customers have a defined transaction limit and a set threshold per day depending on the category of their wallet or account,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares