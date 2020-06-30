DPP’s Jomo ‘Ntopwa 1’ charged with malicious damage and theft

Malawi Police in Limbe have explained that 39-year-old Isaac Jomo Osman, also known as Mtopwa 1, was taken into custody Monday over malicious damage and theft allegations.

Inspector Patrick Mussa, Limbe Police Public Relations Officer, said the DPP Bangwe Nthandizi ward councilor was arrested yesterday on June 29, 2020 in Limbe Township.

“It is suspected that on 25 May, 2019, Member of Parliament for Blantyre Bangwe Constituency, Orphan Shawa was at his residence in Mpingwe celebrating his victory after winning as an independent Member of Parliament after 2019 tripartite elections.

“In the course of celebrations, Osman together with other accomplices whilst armed with panga knives, invaded the house and violently damaged three car windscreens, and stole three Samsung and two Itel cellphones valued at K1 035 000,” he said.

Jomo has since been charged with malicious damage and theft which contravene Section 344(1) and 278 of the penal code respectively.

He is expected to appear before court today on June 30 to answer the charges leveled against him.

Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

