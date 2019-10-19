Dubious car sale leads to murder discovery

October 19, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe are investigating a murder of a woman which was discovered on Friday after a man was selling her vehicle in suspicious way.

Ms Lucy Kadzamira’s car
Gonani, the murder suspect of Lucy Kadzamira

According to information Nyasa Times has seen, in the afternoon of Friday at Nsalu Trading Centre in Lilongwe, detective sub-inspector Chinsanje of Nsalu police unit was offered a vehicle for sale, a Mazda Demio registration number DZ 4606 white in colour.

The report says Arafat Gonani, 21, was selling the vehicle through a Mr. Ackim but the police officer got suspicious of the transaction and he immediately arrested Gonani.

The report says after Gonani failed to explain the ownership of the vehicle, the anti-motor vehicle police unit was informed.

The unit discovered that the vehicle belonged to Lucy Kadzamira and her proxy is Collings Kaliza.

The report says the police officers called Kadzamira but her mobile phone number could not be reached and they called Kaliza who confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Kadzamira who stays in Area 47 in Lilongwe.

“Together with the police officers, Collings Kaliza led them to the house [of Kadzamira] but upon arrival they discovered flies on windows.

“They got suspicious and decided to inform relatives so that when opening the house, the relatives must be witnesses to the opening of th house,” says the report in part.

The report says when they broke the door, they discovered that Kadzamira was dead and was in a pool of blood.

The report says Gonani is in police custody and will be charged with murder and theft and investigations are going on to establish what happened and net other suspects in the crime.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Mwini. DimbaChakweraAnalystMATILDA LOMBOLASamuel Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mwini. Dimba
Guest
Mwini. Dimba

This guy must be a member of Chakwera’s Msundwe thugs.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chakwera
Guest
Chakwera

Msundwe vicinity in picture once more….Why

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Analyst
Guest
Analyst

Arafat?? Please parents, why do you give your children such murderous names?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
MATILDA LOMBOLA
Guest
MATILDA LOMBOLA

COMMUNITY POLICE MEN /WOMEN NEED TO BE STRENGTHENED BY GIVING THEM ALLOWANCES —- NOT WORKING FOR
FREE !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Samuel
Guest
Samuel

ANA ANJOKA.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago