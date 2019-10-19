Dubious car sale leads to murder discovery

Malawi Police in Lilongwe are investigating a murder of a woman which was discovered on Friday after a man was selling her vehicle in suspicious way.

According to information Nyasa Times has seen, in the afternoon of Friday at Nsalu Trading Centre in Lilongwe, detective sub-inspector Chinsanje of Nsalu police unit was offered a vehicle for sale, a Mazda Demio registration number DZ 4606 white in colour.

The report says Arafat Gonani, 21, was selling the vehicle through a Mr. Ackim but the police officer got suspicious of the transaction and he immediately arrested Gonani.

The report says after Gonani failed to explain the ownership of the vehicle, the anti-motor vehicle police unit was informed.

The unit discovered that the vehicle belonged to Lucy Kadzamira and her proxy is Collings Kaliza.

The report says the police officers called Kadzamira but her mobile phone number could not be reached and they called Kaliza who confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Kadzamira who stays in Area 47 in Lilongwe.

“Together with the police officers, Collings Kaliza led them to the house [of Kadzamira] but upon arrival they discovered flies on windows.

“They got suspicious and decided to inform relatives so that when opening the house, the relatives must be witnesses to the opening of th house,” says the report in part.

The report says when they broke the door, they discovered that Kadzamira was dead and was in a pool of blood.

The report says Gonani is in police custody and will be charged with murder and theft and investigations are going on to establish what happened and net other suspects in the crime.