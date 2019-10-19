Court sets Malawi poll case ruling in 2020: 45 days after December 6 2019
The ruling of the high profile petition case seeking nullification of presidential elections results in the May 21 Tripartite Elections will be delivered 45 days after the Constitutional Court finishes hearing the case on December 6, a senior court official has said.
High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said this after the Constitutional Court told lawyers involved in the case that the case would be concluded by December 6, 2019.
The politically high stakes case has since been adjourned to October 28.
The court adjourned after permitting Malawi Congress Party witness Richard Chapweteka to bring fresh documents as evidence in the court.
The documents include packing list and commercial invoices related to the electoral materials that were delivered to Kamuzu International Airport from the printer in Dubai.
Results announced by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC ) indicated that President Peter Mutharika won the election with 38.5 percent followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera with 35 percent.
UTM president Saulos Chilima, who contested in the presidential election while serving as the country’s vice-president, amassed 23 percent of the vote.
Chakwera and Chilima, who is the first petitioner, are seeking nullification of the presidential election results over alleged irregularities.
Tell is that ruling will be on 21st January 2020,the ruling is oready known
It shows our judges doesnt their job. Ask britain or usa to help. Are you waiting for Dpp to bribe you i guess. What a joke.
Givimg time to DPP pay debts that it has accumulated from businesses that were promised strong tycoons.
Hoping the court declares mcp parallel tally Centre figures as official results, so that can start a tally Centre business in all major constituencies and improve Malawi economy and job creation.
2020? Deliver by 24th Dec a xmas present pls
I think the whole case is just waste of time
The ‘law of unintended consequences’ says that if apm wins the rerun, the court would unnecessarily have extended his term of office. Does apm deserve an extension? This is bad for Malawi
please consider the awkward state the country is going through —–the case is taking 2 long —-