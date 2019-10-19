Seodi refuses to condemn, shed tears for Nsundwe sex exploitation

October 19, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Chairperson of the Forum for Concerned Women, Seodi White, has refused to condemn the police who allegedly raped women at Nsundwe in Lilongwe, saying she can only do so after a police inquiry has released its report.

Seodi White: Will wait for the police inquiry not hearsay

White came into the limelight when she openly wept live on television in defence of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) embattled chairperson Jane Ansah.

She said Ansah was victimized because she is a woman and organised protests in support of her.

“We cannot condemn the alleged Nsundwe women sexual harassment based on hearsay. We will have to wait for the police inquiry,” she said.

The Nsundwe rapes have been uncovered by Gender NGO Network, a respected and professional network of women activists in the country.

Ministry of Gender, Women and Children Affairs, the police are among more than a dozen organisations that have condemned the sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Youth and Society (YAS) is calling for an independent and impartial investigation into allegation of the rape, defilement and torture of women and girls by police officers who were deployed in Nsundwe, Mpingu and M’bwatalika.

YAS says it strongly doubts the credibility and impartiality of the internal investigation instituted by the police.

Watchers
Guest
Watchers

She deserves an Oscar award for acting iam Jane Ansah with crocodile tears. This cosmetic activitist she’s a pathological liar with zero conviction for the down trodden & abused.

5 hours ago
CRIMINAL MINDED
Guest
CRIMINAL MINDED

A seodi white amamenya ufulu wa amayi anzawo wolemera sizomaunza za mabvuto a Kwa sundwezo ayi angaziwe chani za mabvuto a anthu osawuka amenewo

5 hours ago
TAI
Guest
TAI

Shame on you bloody dirty anus White!!!!

6 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Hearsay

7 hours ago
Anafi John
Guest
Anafi John

Seodi White has lost her mind. She just wants BBC airtime to be embarrassed. She MUST immediately resign from Women and Law in Southern Africa (WILSA)

7 hours ago
Nkhuzi
Guest
Nkhuzi

She is only committed to fellow DPP women I suppose

8 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

kaya litilo ati alilelo!!!!

8 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

tidikila alilesooooooo

8 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

She talks too much; most of it just garbage. And these are the so-called experts in their field, steering Malawi on the road to destruction.

8 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

She talks too much; half of it just has.

8 hours ago