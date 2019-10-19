Seodi refuses to condemn, shed tears for Nsundwe sex exploitation
Chairperson of the Forum for Concerned Women, Seodi White, has refused to condemn the police who allegedly raped women at Nsundwe in Lilongwe, saying she can only do so after a police inquiry has released its report.
White came into the limelight when she openly wept live on television in defence of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) embattled chairperson Jane Ansah.
She said Ansah was victimized because she is a woman and organised protests in support of her.
“We cannot condemn the alleged Nsundwe women sexual harassment based on hearsay. We will have to wait for the police inquiry,” she said.
The Nsundwe rapes have been uncovered by Gender NGO Network, a respected and professional network of women activists in the country.
Ministry of Gender, Women and Children Affairs, the police are among more than a dozen organisations that have condemned the sexual harassment.
Meanwhile, Youth and Society (YAS) is calling for an independent and impartial investigation into allegation of the rape, defilement and torture of women and girls by police officers who were deployed in Nsundwe, Mpingu and M’bwatalika.
YAS says it strongly doubts the credibility and impartiality of the internal investigation instituted by the police.
A seodi white amamenya ufulu wa amayi anzawo wolemera sizomaunza za mabvuto a Kwa sundwezo ayi angaziwe chani za mabvuto a anthu osawuka amenewo
Seodi White has lost her mind. She just wants BBC airtime to be embarrassed. She MUST immediately resign from Women and Law in Southern Africa (WILSA)
She is only committed to fellow DPP women I suppose
She talks too much; most of it just garbage. And these are the so-called experts in their field, steering Malawi on the road to destruction.
She talks too much; half of it just has.