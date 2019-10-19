No peace in Malawi: Nkhata Bay violence erupts again after Vice-President visit

Malawi Police were called at midnight on Friday when villagers of Msakanene and Nkombezi clashed again over the death of a businessman.

Nkhata Bay police station officer-in-charge Mike Chona said the clashes started when a mob from Nkombezi went to Msakanene to revenge for the death of a businessman who was killed in the village a few days ago.

“The mob burnt to ashes a grocery shop and a house, fortunately we did not have deaths or injuries of people,” said Chona.

Four people were killed whilst close to 30 houses have been torched and destroyed following disagreements between two villages.

The fresh violence erupted after Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji on Wednesday visited 22 families whose houses were torched during Tuesday’s fracas between Mkondezi and Msakanene villages in Nkhata Bay District.

The Vice-President, who is also Minister responsible for Department of Disaster Management Affairs, said he had all along known Malawi as a peaceful country and expressed disappointment over what had happened in the district.

“We need to change and go back to our reputation of a peaceful country,” he said.

The Veep gave K500 000 to the 22 affected households to buy food as they await relief food which he said would be distributed to them by Friday.

One of the affected, Anthony Kaunda, thanked government for coming to their rescue as most of them had gone without food for two days.

