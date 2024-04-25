E-Court live in Malawi as Judiciary goes digital in its quest to improve justice delivery in the country

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has urged members of the Malawi Judiciary to go digital for the country to attain an improved Justice System.

According to Mzikamanda, the importance of embracing digitalization within the Malawi Judiciary Service will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of justice administration in the country.

He was speaking at the launch of e-court initiative in Lilongwe where he also highlighted the transformative potential of this new system.

E-court, a digital platform that facilitates virtual court proceedings, will allow various stakeholders such as the Judiciary, Police, and Prison Services to conduct sessions remotely with defendants appearing in court, plead, apply for bail, and provide testimony without physically being present.

Justice Mzikamanda has predicted that the innovation would significantly reduce costs and alleviate the backlog of cases in Malawi’s courts, addressing concerns that the justice system predominantly benefits the elite while disadvantaging the poor.

With the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), e-court aims to restore public confidence in the justice system while ensuring adherence to Malawi’s constitution and the rule of law, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women and children.

UNDP Resident Representative to Malawi, Fenella Frost, underscored the importance of this collaboration, noting that victims often find traditional courtrooms intimidating or traumatic.

The e-court initiative, initially piloted in 20 police stations, prisons, and courts, is expected to expand upon successful implementation with collaborative efforts between the Malawi Judiciary Service, UNDP, and private sector partners such as Airtel Malawi demonstrating a commitment to enhancing access to justice through digital innovation.

