Eagles Institute: From the Ballot to Accountability – Why Defending Freedom Must Continue Beyond Malawi’s Elections

Malawi has once again shown that its people believe in democracy. Citizens turned out peacefully to vote, proving a growing respect for constitutional rights and democratic values.

But elections are only the beginning. The real test of democracy comes after the votes are counted.

As the country enters a new political chapter, attention must shift from the ballot box to something even more important: holding leaders accountable.

In Malawi, elections often bring excitement, hope and high expectations. But once leaders are sworn in, public participation usually drops. Citizens return to daily life, while politics becomes the business of a few. This is where democracy becomes weak.

“Democracy cannot be defended only during elections,” says Joan Tambala, Executive Director of Eagles Institute. “It needs informed citizens who stay engaged and demand accountability every day, not just on voting day.” Without active citizens, leaders face less pressure, institutions weaken, and abuse of power becomes easier.

Seven months before the elections, Eagles Institute launched a civic project called Defending Freedom in an Election Year: Civic Action for Liberty in Malawi. The goal was to help citizens understand their rights, promote peaceful participation, and protect civil liberties. Through public forums, university dialogues and community engagements, the project reached many young people who showed strong interest in governance and accountability.

However, one question kept coming up: what happens after elections? This uncertainty revealed a major gap in Malawi’s democratic culture, where many citizens are active during campaigns but become silent once leaders take office.

The second phase of the project now focuses on keeping citizens engaged beyond the vote. It aims to strengthen understanding of how government works, how leaders can be held accountable, and how citizens can participate meaningfully in national life. It also seeks to address misinformation, political intolerance and civic apathy, while promoting peaceful dialogue between citizens and elected leaders.

These efforts are meant to build a culture where citizens do not disappear after voting, but remain active participants and watchdogs of democracy.

Malawi’s democratic progress was not given; it was earned through struggle, sacrifice and constant pressure from ordinary people. Yet these gains become fragile when participation is limited to election periods alone. If citizens only show up during elections, freedom becomes seasonal, accountability becomes optional, and power becomes dangerous.

The message from Eagles Institute is simple but powerful: democracy is not an event, it is a continuous responsibility. Defending freedom does not end with casting a vote. It begins there.

