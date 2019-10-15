Ebola scare hits Karonga,  authorities dismiss fears

Ebola scare has hit the border district of Karonga although authorities have moved in swiftly to assure people the deadly disease is not in Malawi.

The scare follows a 37-year-old man who was rushed to Kaporo rural hospital with high fever known as haemorrhagic symptoms.

A rapid response team in the district conducted investigations on the patient whose fever hit 37.8 degrees but ruled out ebola.

He was rushed to the hospital with bleeding from the nose, mouth and eyes.

“Initially, he was isolated and treated at Kaporo rural hospital but he has been transferred to Karonga district hospital,” said an official from the rapid response team.

The medical official said the patient may have suffered from sepsis.

Secretary for Health and Population Dan Namarika says the case is not ebola.

“The general public is therefore assured that so far Malawi has no case of ebola and the government will continue being vigilant on ensuring that disease surveillance and response continues,” says Namarika in a statement.

He said the patient has no history suggesting contact or travel to any region with ebola and is being treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids and general support care.

