20 Nsundwe forces suspects get bail

The 20 suspects in the infamous Nsundwe violence have been freed on bail but will walk to real temporary freedom on Wednesday.

Chief resident magistrate Violet Chipawo ordered that the suspects, known as Nsundwe forces, be released from custody on Wednesday to process their bail conditions.

The 20 suspects are among 44 arrested on October 8 at Nsundwe, Mpingu and Mbwatalika after running battles with police which led to the stoning to death of one police officer.

Among others, the 20 suspects have been charged with endangering lives of road users after they blocked roads to stop people from going to attend a rally held by president Peter Mutharika.

Meanwhile, 12 more suspects in the case, who failed to appear before the court on Friday, appeared before the court on Monday.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge of endangering lives of road users.

Senior resident magistrate Florence Msekandiana will rule on Wednesday on bail application for the 12 suspects.

