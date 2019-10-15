Sponsors impressed with FISD Challenge Cup preliminary round

The Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) have expressed impression with how this year’s preliminary round of FISD Challenge Cup has been played saying it has managed to meet their expectations.

The 2019 round of 32 competition was concluded on Saturday October 12 2019 with a cracking match involving Chipiku Central Region Football League side MAFCO FC who were entertaining Mzuzu based super league heavyweight Mzuni FC at their back yard (Chitowe Stadium) in a match that ended 5-1 in favour of the Salima soldiers.

FISD Marketing and Competitions Manager Wezi Chiumia confirmed to Nyasa Times as he described the round of 32 stage as very successful and encouraging.

Chiumia said the first phase of the competition has been impressive beginning from the first games up to the final match.

“We’ve witnessed a stiff competition and according to what we have seen we can conclude to say that there is no underdog team in this tournament because every team was geared and showcased a brilliant performance. It was a round where we also had a massive patronage

from the football followers, good discipline from the people which is a true sign that the fans really missed the competition,” said Chiumia.

He further, said that he believes that the teams are fighting their lungs out as they are motivated with the huge amount of money which winners are expected to pocket in this year.

“It is very likely that we’ll have another cracking battle in the round of 16 more than what we’ve experienced in round of 32 because there is no team which is ready to miss FISD Cup. As sponsors we are planning to spice up the competition with other activities which will

attract spectators,” explained Chiumia.

Meanwhile, MAFCO FC Team Manager David Gulaimfa has told Nyasa Times that their target is to make sure they reach into the final and break the FISD Cup record by becoming the first regional team in the history of the competition.

“We are doing everything possible to achieve that and we are ready to play any team which will be coming on our way ,” said Gulaimfa.

MAFCO joined Southern Region side Hangover to be the only two regional teams that have cruised into the round of last 16 teams in the FISD Challenge Cup.

The next fixture for Mafco will be against Blue Eagles whereas Hangover will date Mighty Tigers.

Winner of this year competition is expected to cart home K20 million while K7 million will go to the runners up as the two semifinalists will get K2 million each.

