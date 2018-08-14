ECG’s Apostle Nyirenda  fires up Blantyre with gospel

Enlightened Christian Gathering’s (ECG) Apostle Innocent Nyirenda has taken the country’s commercial capital by storm, attracting thousands of faithful to the church’s Sunday services.

It is not the first time for the ‘prophetic machine’s, as he is referred by worshippers, to attract media attention for his ministerial work.

Before, he got media attention for shaking Mzimba district with his accurate prophecies and divine healings.

He told Nyasa Times in an interview on Monday that the manifestation of God’s hand was at work.

“I have been humbled by the power of God. He has immensely blessed us with so much, and I am sure there is more that is in stock,” said Nyirenda.

According to him, he would not have been where he is without the help of his spiritual father Major 1, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

“He is a great man of God who has mentored me to where he is,” he said.

Nyasa Times learnt from some people who worship at the Blantyre branch that Nyirenda performs just like Bushiri.

“He is a powerful man of God. I am always moved by his services,” said Martin Bwanali from Machinjiri in the city.

And, Nyirenda said that because of the huge turn-up to the services they were planning to relocate.

“We are in fact trying to relocate to a bigger space. Something like Robins Park,” he said.

