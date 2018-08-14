Top teams avoid each other in Carlsberg Cup round of 32 through seeding

The top 8 teams from the final 2017 TNM Super League season; Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Civil Sporting Club, Blue Eagles, MAFCO, Moyale and Kamuzu Barracks avoided each other for the round of 32 national phase preliminary round of the 2018 Carlsberg Cup through seeding.

These teams were put in one pot and the other eight Super League teams — Red Lions, Mzuni, Tigers FC, Master Security, Dwangwa United, Karonga United, TN Stars and Nchalo United were be put in the other pot alongside the 16 regional league teams during the draw for the Carlsberg round of 32 national phase took place on Tuesday, August 14 at Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Limbe.

Teams that qualified from the Southern Region are MDF Marine, Hangover, Cobbe Barracks, Naming’omba, Changalume, Mighty Ivory, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves and Steffords.

From the Central Region are Luanar, Airborne, Ngolowindo, Mitundu and Lilongwe Veterans while the North has Mchengautuwa, Ekwendeni Hammers and winners between Chitipa and Manyamula who will play their game on Wednesday, August 15.

The draw of the competition, whose defending champions are Nyasa Big Bullets, is as follows:

Karonga United v Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

MDF Marine v Blue Eagles

MAFCO v Namingomba

Tigers FC v Kamuzu Barracks

TN Stars v Civil Sporting Club

Nyasa Big Bullets v Mitundu

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve v Moyale

Lilongwe Veterans v Silver Strikers

Changalume v Ngolowindo

Cobbe Barracks v Airborne Rangers

Mchengautuwa v Mighty Ivory

Nchalo United v Red Lions

Ekwendeni Hammers v Steffords

Master Security v Mzuni

Hangover v Chitipa/Manyamula

Dwangwa United v Luanar

The regional qualifiers started on July 28 and had 56 teams, 22 from the South, 20 from the Centre and 14 from the North.

Leading scorers in the regional qualifiers were Yotamu Mawunde (MDF Marine) with 5 goals from the South, Luka Kolodio (Ngolowindo) and Kephas Zimba (Airborne Rangers) with 4 goals from the Centre and Steve Madimba (Mchengautuwa) with 3 goals from the North.

A total of 124 goals were scored in the regional qualifiers, 58 in the South, 43 in the Centre and 23 in the North.

The 2018 Carlsberg Cup was relaunched on July 13 where sponsors Castel Malawi Limited announced its commitment to continue sponsoring the trophy for the seventh season in a row. Castel are bankrolling the competition to the tune of K40 million.

At the draw, sponsors Castel Malawi’s Market Category Manager Twikale Chirwa said this 7th edition of the competition is special in that the Carlsberg brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary and fans should expect lots of surprises.

“The Carlsberg plant was and remains the only one that brews the Carlsberg beer in Africa. It forms part of Malawi’s history and heritage.

“So Castel Malawi decided to maintain this football sponsorship to respect this history and heritage because the Carlsberg Cup has helped nurture players that were selected to play for the national team while others went on to play abroad.

“It is the wish of Castel Malawi to help in the development of the game on a national scale as well as give its customers an added entertainment platform,” Twikale said.

The national winners shall receive K12 million, runners-up K5 million, semi-finalists K700,000 and quarter finalists K300,000. The top goal scorer shall walk away with K200,000, Man of the Match K25,000.00 (from the quarterfinals and there is the Discovery of the tournament pegged at K200,000.

Carlsberg will also dress teams from semifinals.

