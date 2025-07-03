EDITORIAL: Gangata’s Gesture to Suspend Friday’s Demonstration is a Mark of True Statesmanship

In a political climate often clouded by ego, bitterness, and blind partisanship, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region Vice-President Alfred Gangata has demonstrated a rare but powerful act of statesmanship. His decision to heed the plea of civil society organisations and suspend Friday’s planned demonstrations to allow the free flow of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams is not just commendable—it is exemplary.

At a time when Malawi’s streets are increasingly becoming theatres of confrontation, Gangata’s action offers a sobering lesson in political maturity and responsible leadership. He has shown that there is a place for reason, restraint and national interest, even amid legitimate political grievances.

This is not a sign of weakness. It is, in fact, a bold display of strength—the kind that rises above the temptation to score cheap political points in favour of securing a peaceful environment for our students, the future of this nation. By choosing not to march on Friday, Gangata is marching toward a better Malawi.

Let us be clear: the reasons behind the demonstrations are not invalid. The attack on peaceful protesters last Thursday by panga-wielding thugs was not just criminal—it was a shameful assault on Malawi’s democratic values. Citizens have the constitutional right to assemble and speak out without fear of being hacked down like enemies of the state. In that regard, the call for President Lazarus Chakwera to take “decisive and public action” is both necessary and urgent.

But even in the midst of anger and a national cry for justice, Gangata and the CSOs—particularly Benedicto Kondowe and Robert Mkwezalamba—found common ground. This is what political dialogue and civic leadership should look like. They did not choose to compete for noise or headlines; they chose to protect the sanctity of our education system, to give breathing space to our children during one of the most defining periods of their academic journey.

And for that, Gangata deserves applause. Not as a DPP operative. Not as a politician seeking votes. But as a Malawian who put the nation’s children first.

May this moment set a new standard for how we resolve disputes in this country—with dialogue, empathy, and a shared commitment to the nation’s future. For when politicians and civil society leaders sit at the same table and emerge with decisions that favour the public good, Malawi wins.

Alfred Gangata’s decision is more than a tactical move. It is a beacon of statesmanship in a time of democratic darkness. May others follow suit.

