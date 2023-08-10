Educate your children or forget about attaining MW2063 — NICE

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has emphasized the need for parents to educate their children if Malawi is to attain its development aspirations as spelt out in the Malawi 20263 (MW2063).

NICE District Civic Education Officer (DCEO) for Lilongwe and Dowa, Hajira Ali, observed that no country can achieve sustainable economic development without substantial investment in human capital.

Ali made the sentiments at Mlezi Full Primary School in Nankhaka Ward in Lilongwe during an awareness raising workshop on MW2063.

NICE is mobilizing Malawians to actively participate in the implementation of MW2063 through an agreement it signed with the National Planning Commission (NPC) in June 2021. Specifically, NICE is advancing mindset, behaviour change and change of negative attitudes to achieve the much-desired development in Malawi.

Ali lamented that despite education being the most empowering force in every society, as it creates knowledge, builds confidence, and breaks down barriers to opportunity, majority of the children in Malawi do not have the opportunity to complete their education because of lack of parental support.

“Therefore, my appeal to both parents and community leaders is that we should all take responsibility for educating our children. That’s the only way we can develop this country,” she said.

Councillor for Nankhaka Ward McJoe Mwazani concurred with Ali, stressing that all children deserve to receive the ‘precious gift’ of education.

Mwazani cited Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which call for countries’ commitment to give all children an inclusive and quality education by 2030.

PHOTO: Councillor Mwazani addressing participants in the MW2063 awareness raising workshop organized by NICE

