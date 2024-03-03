Education activists excited with MK900bn budget allocation to the sector

The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has commended the government for allocating MK900 billion to the education sector in the 2024-2025 budget.

CSEC Board Chairperson Dr. Limbani Nsapato and the coalition’s Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe, said the increase in allocation to the education sector shows that the government recognizes the vital role the sector plays in national development.

Nsapato and Kondowe made the sentiments in a statement issued on Thursday in reaction to the national budget statement as presented in the august House by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, last week.

The coalition stated that while it is celebrating this milestone, it is imperative for the controlling officers at the Capital Hill to ensure equitable distribution and efficient utilization of funds to address diverse educational needs comprehensively.

“Only through such deliberate and inclusive efforts can we effectively bridge existing gaps and propel our society towards greater equity and prosperity. While the government has secured financial support from international partners, including a four-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ensuring sustainable budgetary allocations remains a formidable task,” reads the statement in part.

The 2024-2025 fiscal year anticipates total revenue and grants of K4.55 trillion, with domestic revenues estimated at K3.38 trillion and grants at K1.17 trillion.

Total expenditure is programmed at K5.98 trillion, with recurrent expenses accounting for 70.4 percent of total expenditure and development expenditure at K1.77 trillion. Within this framework, the education sector has been allocated MK 895 billion, marking a nominal increase of 35 percent from the mid-year revised allocation.

Within the context of the overall budget framework, the education sector has been allocated MK 900 billion, marking a nominal increase of 35 percent from the mid-year revised allocation of K662 billion.

Nsapato and Kondowe said this allocation reflects the government’s commitment to prioritizing education as a key driver of national development and human capital formation.

They reaffirmed CSEC’s commitment to advocating for equitable and effective budget allocations in the education sector, stating that while progress has been made, critical gaps remain that must be addressed to realize the vision of inclusive and transformative education in Malawi.

“By implementing these recommendations and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, we can build a brighter future for all learners,” concludes the statement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!