Electricity blackout kills 5 babies in hospital

February 21, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Five babies are said to have died last night at Dowa district hospital due to power outage.

Health workers using mobile phone light during blackout

Nurses who were on night shift held a crisis meeting this morning to discuss the issue.

Women in labour ward delivered in torch light, due to negligence emanating from a faulty back up power generation.

Patient guardians at the hospital say the situation needs urgent attention especially for patients who are on oxygen.

Dowa District Hospital spokesperson Davie Nuka has acknowledged that the back up power generation developed a fault saying it has now been rectified but denied claims that five newly born babies have died.

Escom officials were not immediately available for  comment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
William Chirwa
William Chirwa
3 hours ago

It can be and not but the essence is that those people or institution serviced through Dowa power line seem not to be in Malawi blackouts are the order of our daily bread. Imagine the power which the reporter was reporting was rectified four ours ago and now the power is gone again. The hospital spokesperson is economic with the truth lest he/she be construed as being anti establishment. Escom please rectify this problem once and for all. Imagine those living in ADL housing estate dont experience this nonsense are they more malawian than usbon the other side of the… Read more »

0
Reply
Mwini muzi
Mwini muzi
7 hours ago

The whole ESCOM is full of shit. Their Faults reporting system is done by Security Guards in an A4 Hard Cover book, just imagine at this age in which many if not all companies are using electronic call center system.Managers don’t even bother to daily check on this ineffective nonsensical system. It’s all rotten to the core. ESCOM needs to outsource their maintenance department to avoid these power outages which mostly occur because of delays to respond to Faults. Babies have gone partly in a small fraction of a fault from the hospital and largely from the stupid ESCOM.

0
Reply
jade
jade
7 hours ago

Nyasatimes surely you can investigate further. If true it’s unacceptable.

0
Reply
shares
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Ministry of Education urge teachers to be ready for schools re-opening

Government has urged teachers and all stakeholders to be fully prepared professionally and psychologically as Malawi schools re-open on Monday...

Close