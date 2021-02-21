Electricity blackout kills 5 babies in hospital
Five babies are said to have died last night at Dowa district hospital due to power outage.
Nurses who were on night shift held a crisis meeting this morning to discuss the issue.
Women in labour ward delivered in torch light, due to negligence emanating from a faulty back up power generation.
Patient guardians at the hospital say the situation needs urgent attention especially for patients who are on oxygen.
Dowa District Hospital spokesperson Davie Nuka has acknowledged that the back up power generation developed a fault saying it has now been rectified but denied claims that five newly born babies have died.
Escom officials were not immediately available for comment.
It can be and not but the essence is that those people or institution serviced through Dowa power line seem not to be in Malawi blackouts are the order of our daily bread. Imagine the power which the reporter was reporting was rectified four ours ago and now the power is gone again. The hospital spokesperson is economic with the truth lest he/she be construed as being anti establishment. Escom please rectify this problem once and for all. Imagine those living in ADL housing estate dont experience this nonsense are they more malawian than usbon the other side of the… Read more »
The whole ESCOM is full of shit. Their Faults reporting system is done by Security Guards in an A4 Hard Cover book, just imagine at this age in which many if not all companies are using electronic call center system.Managers don’t even bother to daily check on this ineffective nonsensical system. It’s all rotten to the core. ESCOM needs to outsource their maintenance department to avoid these power outages which mostly occur because of delays to respond to Faults. Babies have gone partly in a small fraction of a fault from the hospital and largely from the stupid ESCOM.
Nyasatimes surely you can investigate further. If true it’s unacceptable.