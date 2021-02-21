Ministry of Education urge teachers to be ready for schools re-opening

Government has urged teachers and all stakeholders to be fully prepared professionally and psychologically as Malawi schools re-open on Monday 22nd February, 2021.

Secondary and Primary School managers were oriented on how best they can manage their institutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic as schools re-open.

Managers who underwent the training were in turn expected to train their members of staff at school level before welcoming learners in their respective institutions.

It is against this background that Principle Secretary for the Ministry of Education responsible for Administration, Kizwell Dakamau, visited Chibavi Community Day Secondary School in Mzuzu on Saturday afternoon to appreciate how prepared the school was.

Coincidentally, it was a day when Chibavi had its workshop on running schools amid the pandemic.

The First Deputy Headteacher for the school, Love Chikomang’ina, was sharing with members of the teaching staff on identification of the cases and management of the same as laid down by government with guidance from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, among several other topics.

Addressing teachers at the school, Dakamau commended teachers in the country for doing their best amid the pandemic during the first wave and urged them to be vigilant in implementing preventive measures laid down by government as schools re-open amid this second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After trainings that were conducted for School Managers, the managers have gone down to train their staff before schools re-open on Monday. I decided to have a working weekend to appreciate how schools like Chibavi were gearing up for resumption of teaching and learning in their respective institutions.

“I am pleased that schools now know what to do in a quest to make sure that prevention of Covid-19 becomes a priority while government is trying its best to balance the right to life and the right to education,” remarked Dakamau.

Northern Education Division Manager, Mzondi Moyo, hailed the Principle Secretary for his effort to visit the division and preparing teachers psychologically.

“It’s a privilege to be visited by the PS in this division. Schools ought to be vigilant in doing all they can to make sure teaching and learning is taking place in a safe environment amid this pandemic,” Moyo said.

Among other things, schools have formed Covid-19 committees which will be responsible for guiding their schools in detecting cases and managing them at school level.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!