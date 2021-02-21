Malawi media mourns death of veteran journalist Cheu Mita

Media fraternity in the country is mourning the death of veteran journalist Cheu Mita who died on Saturday in Accra, Ghana where she was airlifted from Nigeria after suffering from Covid-19.

Family members say program for her funeral will be announced later.

Until her death, Mita was working for World Food Program in Nigeria, a job she picked after years of working as a journalist with Nation Publications.

Her former colleagues and friends are describing her as an ever smiling personality who has mentored many upcoming journalists in the country.

They say she had very good work ethics.

Some journalists have taken up in social media to remember Mita.

“In 2012, I decided to switch to print journalism after years with radio. Adjusting to the new challenge was not easy but I had the best editor. She gave me the ropes to learn such that years later, we could joke about how my intros graduated from radio to print focus,” grieved Yvonne Sundu, one of the Nation Publications Limited staffers.

Chairperson for Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter, Tereza Ndanga says Mita’s death is a big loss to the media fraternity.

“As MISA Malawi, we are deeply saddened by the death of one of our members Cheu Mita. She was a dedicated member. She was very experienced in our field, very eager to mentor the young ones. And this is talent that you cannot replace. We are going through such a difficult time. Losing members, young members such as Cheu is heartbreaking. My sincere condolences to her family, and the entire media sector in Malawi,” said Ndanga.

Academician Grace Kaimila in herpost on Facebook wrote: “She was my student in a Media Studies course at Poly (University of Malawi) in the mid-90s alongside Chikumbutso Mtumodzi; Deguzman Kaminjolo, Thom Chiumia, Arthur Chipenda, Peter Makossah and other fine young men and women. We kept in touch after that until we lost touch some time in the mid-2000s. Just last month, mid-January 2021, she sent me a friend request on Facebook. Upon establishing connection, she sent me a DM to my Messenger. ‘ Aphunzitsi, it’s been a while! Where are you and what are you up to? We had a lengthy chat ku Messenger, filling each other in on our lives. She reminded me that I was her mentor, particularly in the early years of her journalism career! Kani kunali kutsanzika? Rest in peace, Cheu Mita.”

Mita was also a media trainer, who worked for the Institute of War and Peace Reporting (IPWPR).

She previously worked for Nation Publications Limited. Until her death, she was working for the United Nations (UN) and was based in Abuja, Nigeria.

