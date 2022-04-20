Eli Njuchi set for GBV awareness campaign

Youthful reggae musician Eli Njuchi says all is set to lead the UN Women sponsored awareness campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which kick-starts on Thursday in Nkhata Bay.

According to the coordinator of the campaign, Gabriel Mmina of Elephant Media Production, the campaign is organized under the UN program called Spotlight Initiative and is aimed at addressing issues of GBV among women and girls.

“As gender-based violence continues to affect the development of women and girls in the country. Music is proving to be a key to addressing this and I am excited to join UN Women and Elephant Media in this noble cause to raise awareness on GBV,” said Eli Njuchi.

To begin with, Eli Njuchi will perform at Chintheche and NkhataBay Turn-Off on Thursday. The campaign will run from Thursday to Sunday in the districts of Nthata Bay and Mzimba.

“UN Women is excited to bring Eli Njuchi in this awareness campaign in NkhataBay and Mzimba from Thursday to Sunday. We have confidence that Mr. Eli Njuchi, as the musician, will boost the awareness campaign,” said Mmina.

To complement the fight against GBV, there will also be other activities such as sports and drama.

