End of the road for TB Joshua’s ministry? Emmanuel TV announces withdrawal from DStv, GOtv

January 11, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Barely few days after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released its documentary, which trails the clandestine and unspiritual activities late Prophet TB Joshua allegedly carried out at this Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), his television channel, Emmanuel TV, has also announced that it will cease broadcasting on MultiChoice platforms DStv and GOtv from January 17.

MultiChoice confirmed that Emmanuel TV would be removed from the DStv and GOtv platforms.

Emmanuel TV will leave StarSat and other pay-TV providers as well.

