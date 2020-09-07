End wildlife-human conflict, says Minister Usi

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Michel Usi has urged African Parks to end wildlife-human conflict.

He said this during a familiarisation tour of Liwonde National Park, which is managed by African Parks, where he was briefed on the park’s activities.

“I urge traditional leaders to engage their subjects to end the conflict between them and wildlife,” he said.

The minister learnt that wildlife-human conflict is one of the park’s key challenges and that it has put communities, African Parks and government at loggerheads over the years.

Liwonde National Park manager Trait Reid said the park is developing other tourism activities.

He said they plan to bring additional leopards into the park and transfer elephants to Kasungu National Park.

Reid said African Parks has started rehabilitating Mangochi Forest Reserve.

He said: “African Parks has fenced 80 kilometres (km) out of 110 km.

“As the minister has said, we need to engage communities so that they understand that what we are doing is for the good of Malawi.”

Reid said African Parks is working to reduce poaching and that by next year, the park will have all the Big Five to enrich diversity.

