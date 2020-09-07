UTM-MCP tussle runs counter to Tonse philosophy: Analysts condemn politicisation of Medf loans

A governance commentator and political analysts have said it’s unfortunate that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy-president Harry Mkandawire declared that his party supporters will be prioritized in the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf) loan facility, saying such remarks must be condemned in strongest terms.

Mkandawire said Mlare in Karonga Central on Saturday that MCP supporters will be prioritised in the Medf loans disbursement because President Chakwera is the party’s leader and they are the official ruling party.

“The first people to obtain the loans will be members of MCP because the party’s leader Chakwera is the State President,” declared Mkandawire.

Mkandawire also declared that MCP is the ruling party, saying while there is Tonse Alliance but it is a Chakwera administration.

“It is Chakwera’s face that we saw on the ballot paper and he was the one sworn in as President,” said Mkandawire, the remarks which one of Chakwera’s aides Chikumbutso Mtumodzi also posted on Facebook.

“Who is the President now?” asked Mkandawire as the crowds roared in response “Chakwera!”

“Can you have two Presidents at a time?” he quizzed and told the crowds that the Medf loans forms which were being given by Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati – who is also UTM secretary general – are fake.

Kaliati has however denied distributing Medf forms to UTM Party members.

The Medf loans target women the youth and the disabled.

Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that this is not time for politicians to politicise any national initiative, let alone one that is funded by the taxpayer.

“It’s unfortunate and must be strongly condemned,” said Munthali.

He said the event in Karonga and public declaration by MCP operatives that it is a Chakwera administration because it was MCP on ballot paper could signal the beginning f squabbles between UTM Party of vice-president Saulos Chilima and MCP.

“This may just be a tip on the iceberg on the internal scramble within the Tonse Alliance over the Medf loans. It runs counter the so-called Tonse philosophy which is grounded on ‘Malawi wokomela tonse’,” said Munthali.

He also stated that thus might also mean that the Tonse regime has not learnt from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mistakes.

“Listening to Harry Mkandawire talk it doesn’t need one to be a genius to note that this is just a tip on the iceberg. I see an internal scramble (or infighting) within the Tonse Alliance over ‘preferential’ access to the Medf loans – typical of what DPP was associated with.

“Unfortunately, this runs counter to the prophesed Tonse philosophy. For me a simple apology or condemnation from MCP leadership will not be enough. There is need to go to the bottom of the issue to fully understand how the Tonse Alliance gurus have captured the Medf loan. We need to appreciate the extent of this internal scramble for Medf loans within Tonse,” he said.

A political science associate professor at University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Mustafa Hussein has also said the use if Medf for political gain as regrettable and unfortunate.

He said Tonse alliance parties “must avoid the use of public resources for partisan gain.”

