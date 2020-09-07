MV Ilala suspended as workers resume sit-in at Malawi Shipping Company  

September 7, 2020 Leonard Masauli- Mana Be the first to comment

Transport remains a problem for people of Likoma and Chizumulu Islands as MV Ilala is reportedly suspended following resumption of  workers  sit-in at Malawi Shipping Company  over unmet demands for salary hike.

MV Ilala on Lake Malawi: It provides transport for Likoma and Chidzumulu islanders

On June 18 this year,  the workers staged another strike forcing management to increase their wages, but the management obtained a court injunction to retrain the workers from continuing with the strike.

In an interview,  the workers union secretary  Emmanuel Wisiki said he injunction was vacated on August 31, and that the sit-in resumed three days later.

“Yes, we are on sit-in since September 3, 2020. Management obtained an injunction restraining us to continue with the earlier strike in June. But the  injunction was vacated and we will continue with the sit-in as we wait for government to respond to our grievances,” said Wisiki.

In a separate interview, spokesperson for Malawi Shipping Company, Thomas Chafunya, said they are trying to find amicable ways to address the situation.

“We do not want the situation to inconvenience people as we sort out the labour issues,”  said Chafunya,

Sub Traditional Authority Mwase of Likoma said people of the island district hope government will move in swiftly to help them. He said transport has been a challenge for a long time.

The suspension of MV Ilala means a huge inconvenience to the islanders as government officers as well as business people cannot travel to the mainland where vital goods and services are tapped from.

