William Mpinganjira appointed CEO for  FDH Group: Chitera new deputy MD for FDH Bank plc

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has appointed William Mpinganjira as its new Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 September, 2020 following the retirement of Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira.

The appointment which has been approved by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) will see the young Mpinganjira, 36, heading FDH Financial Holdings Limited which has five subsidiaries namely; FDH Bank plc, FDH Money Bureau Limited, First Discount House Limited, FDH Advisory Services and MSB Properties Limited.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited Board Chairman Noel Mkulichi described William Mpinganjira as ‘a seasoned banker with more than 11 years’ experience in the Banking and Financial Industry with international exposure in London’.

“Prior to his appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Mpinganjira worked as Deputy Managing Director for FDH Bank for three years and was acting Managing Director for the Bank in 2019. Mr. William Mpinganjira has worked in top management positions with FDH Bank plc and the FDH Financial Holdings Group. He has vast skills in Credit Analysis, Risk Management, Strategy Development and Implementation,” said Mkulichi in the statement.

William Mpinganjira has been leading the innovations strategy that has strongly positioned FDH Bank as a leading digital bank in Malawi with cutting edge digital innovations including the recently introduced FDH WhatsApp Banking.

William Mpinganjira holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accounting obtained from the London South Bank University, United Kingdom, a Master of International Business Degree from Grenoble Graduate School of Business, France, and is also a holder of a Master of Banking and Finance Degree from Bangor Business School, Wales.

Furthermore, he is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) and a Chartered Banker with the Chartered Banker Institute.

William Mpinganjira has also completed an Executive Development Programme (EDP) at the University of Stellenbosch Graduate Business School, South Africa and is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School and London Business School having completed Leadership programs.

Meanwhile, Mkulichi said following Mpinganjira’s appointment, RBM has approved the appointment of George Chitera as the Deputy Managing Director of FDH Bank plc. Until his appointment, Chitera was the Group Chief Financial Officer and the acting Chief Executive Officer for FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

Chitera joined FDH Financial Holdings in 2007 and has over 15 years extensive professional experience in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, banking, risk management, Capital allocation, debt structuring, treasury and tax planning

“Mr. Chitera has been a key member of Management in the Group and before joining the Group, he worked with Reserve Bank of Malawi for 3 years and has served on the Boards of Lilongwe Shopping Mall and Women’s Legal Resource Centre. Currently he serves on the Boards of First Discount House Limited, FDH Money Bureau Limited and MSB Properties Limited.”

“Mr. Chitera is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), a member of the Institute of Charted Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) and holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Polytechnic, University of Malawi. He is a graduate of the Executive Development Program from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, South Africa.

“We congratulate Mr. William Mpinganjira and Mr. George Chitera on their well-deserved appointments and wish them well as they take up their new and challenging roles in FDH Group,” said Mkulichi in the statement.

