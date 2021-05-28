ESCOM launches anti-vandalism campaign

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited on Monday rolled out an anti-vandalism campaign for the Southern Region.

The official launch of the month-long campaign took place at Chirimba Primary School Ground in Blantyre where representatives of the police and the community leaders graced the occasion.

In his speech marking the launch, ESCOM District Engineer (Limbe), Eston Macheche, said vandalism was affecting the corporation’s service delivery.

He added: “We urge all of you to take a leading role in safeguarding the property of ESCOM by reporting to the authorities those found vandalising ESCOM property.”

Protecting the property of ESCOM is our collective responsibility because if such property is vandalised, entire communities are affected,” he said.

Briefing members of the press separately at the venue, Macheche estimated that ESCOM has lost property, such as transformers, towers and cables worth K1 billion in the past 12 months.

Taking his turn, traditional leader Suya said they welcomed the campaign to the area and urged members of the public to play their part in curbing vandalism of ESCOM property.

Mdoka Travelling Theatre is entertaining members of the community while also delivering anti-vandalism messages to the public during the campaign.

The campaign will also take place in Mwanza, Neno, Phalombe, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Nsanje, Thyolo and Chikwawa.

The Electrity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is a limited liability company company established under the companies Act of 1984.

The mandate of the corporation is procure, transmit and distribute electricity in country.

Distribution provides interface between ESCOM and its customers. for it is responsible for the distribution of electricity throughout the country.

It also supplies electricity to some border towns of Milanje, Mandimba, Zobwe and Villa Ulongwe in Mozambique as well as Lundazi and Chama in Zambia.

In MOTION— Part of the activities of the launch of the campaign in Chirimba—Picture by Emmanuel Mbwana.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!