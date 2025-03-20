EthCo injects K2 million into SWAM Indaba

Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) has made a donation of K2 million to Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) for its Elective General Meeting (EGM) set to take place in Salima over the weekend.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre, EthCo’s Head of Human Resources and Company Secretary, Chiyembekezo Mbewe, highlighted the company’s appreciation for the role sports journalists play in covering their sporting activities.

“As EthCo, we are very excited with the partnership we have made with SWAM. Because of their work for us, we thought it is our turn to do them good. We believe that they will discuss issues that would promote their association and levels of professionalism,” said Mbewe.

SWAM General Secretary, Wesysylas Chirwa was accompanied by the association’s president, Mphatso Malidadi.

In his remarks, Chirwa welcomed EthCo’s contribution, expressing hope that the partnership would extend beyond this donation.

“We reached out to EthCo a few days ago, but their response has been very inspiring. This donation will be a very huge inspiration to the sports journalism sector since, during this EGM, we also encourage each other on how best we can improve our skills,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa said with such support, the meeting is expected to provide a significant platform for sports journalists to share insights, enhance their skills, and strengthen partnerships within the industry.

