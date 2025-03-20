Media Council of Malawi Stresses Journalist Safety Ahead of 2025 Elections

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) has underlined the critical importance of protecting journalists before, during, and after Malawi’s 2025 tripartite elections set for September.

Speaking on Wednesday during a media safety training workshop at Chatonda Lodge in Mzuzu, MCM Executive Director Moses Kaufa said journalists often face heightened risks when covering elections, making security awareness a top priority.

The workshop, supported by UNESCO, brought together journalists from Malawi’s northern region and officers from the Malawi Police Service.

“The police have a mandate to protect all Malawians, including journalists,” Kaufa stated. “We felt it was essential to engage them directly so we can develop joint strategies to safeguard the media space during this election period.”

Kaufa also urged journalists to prioritize their personal safety:

“As journalists, our first responsibility is to ensure our own security before relying on media houses or law enforcement to do so,” he added.

Northern Region Police Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Inspector Maurice Chapola, assured participants that the Malawi Police Service remains committed to upholding the rights of journalists as outlined in the national constitution.

“As elections approach, we are making sure that police officers act professionally. A strong working relationship with the media is vital,” said Inspector Chapola.

Tionge Hara, Chief Reporter for AfricaBrief in the northern region, described the training as timely and impactful.

“I was struck by the reminder that no story is worth dying for,” Hara told Nyasa Times. “The sessions were insightful, and we intend to put what we’ve learned into practice.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!