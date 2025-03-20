Where Are Online Casinos Legal in the U.S.? A State-by-State Guide

If you’re wondering where you can legally play online casino games in the U.S., you’re not alone. The rules vary widely depending on the state you’re in, making the landscape a bit of a patchwork quilt. While sports betting is legal in a growing number of states (39, at the last count), online casino gaming, or iGaming, is a different ball game. Only a select few states currently allow it.

Here’s the breakdown of where you can legally roll the dice online, plus a quick look at sweepstakes-based casino gaming and the risks involved.

Which States Allow Online Casinos?

Online casino gaming is officially legal in seven states as of now. Brace yourself because we’re about to take a quick tour of the legal iGaming map and the FanDuel Casino states.

Delaware

The first state to legalize online gambling back in 2012, Delaware went all in. Despite its small population, the state enjoys steady revenue from online casinos, poker, sports betting, and even lottery games. October 2024 alone pulled in $6.7 million in revenue. Not bad for a trailblazer.

New Jersey

New Jersey embraced the iGaming wave in 2013 and has since grown into a powerhouse in the industry. As one of the largest markets in the U.S., it recorded an impressive $213.6 million in online casino revenue in October 2024 alone. Golden Nugget stands out as a major player in this thriving landscape. Fun fact: Online casino revenue now surpasses that of New Jersey’s physical casinos.

Michigan

Michigan joined the party in 2021, and it wasted no time flexing its iGaming muscles. October 2024 was a record-setting month for the Wolverine State, with $220.7 million in revenue generated. FanDuel dominates here, contributing a significant chunk to state tax revenues.

Pennsylvania

Legal since 2017, Pennsylvania is another heavyweight in the iGaming world. Revenue hit $189 million in October 2024, with games like online slots and table games leading the charge. High licensing fees and tax rates make this a tricky market for new operators, but its size and profitability still make it appealing.

Connecticut

Connecticut took to online gambling in 2021 and hasn’t looked back. By October 2024, the state hit a new milestone, raking in $31.9 million in revenue.

West Virginia

Even smaller states like West Virginia are getting in on the action. Since legalizing online casinos in 2019, the state has seen robust growth. October 2024 set a new record with $23.4 million in revenue across online sports betting, casinos, and poker.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the latest addition, with online casinos going live in 2024. Though it’s still a small market, this proactive step shows the state is eager to capitalize on the growing iGaming trend.

What About Sweepstakes-Based Social Casinos?

These platforms operate in a legal gray area by letting players use virtual currency that can be exchanged for real cash prizes. However, their legality isn’t universally accepted.

States like Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, and Washington have cracked down on these operations, issuing cease-and-desist letters to platforms they consider unlawful.

Are Online Casinos More Dangerous Than Sports Betting?

Both online casinos and sports betting come with risks, but online casinos can be particularly slippery. Games like slots and blackjack are fast-paced and always available. This round-the-clock accessibility makes it harder for players to regulate their gambling habits, often leading to higher risks of addiction and financial losses.

Sports betting, on the other hand, often involves strategic decision-making over extended periods, making it a somewhat less impulsive activity. However, like all forms of gambling, it requires moderation and responsible play.

Gambling Responsibly

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, resources are available to help. Whether it’s iGaming, sweepstakes, or sports betting, recognizing the signs of problematic gambling is the first step toward recovery. Support networks, self-test evaluations, and certified counselors can guide you toward healthier habits.

