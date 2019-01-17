Ex-Blantyre mayor Chalamanda quits frontline politics

January 17, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The former mayor of Blantyre City Council (BCC)  Noel Chalamanda said he was leaving frontline politics and will not campaign for any elected political seat in the May 21 Tripartite elections.

Chalamanda: Not contesting

But the former Blantyre City father said would continue  to “offer good pieces of advice” to the youthful  politicians seeking election in various seats.

Chalamanda, who is Blantyre City Centre Ward Councillor,  said quitting politics at this stage is  “the right thing to do” as he  would like to concentrate on things such as “business , school and family.”

A 43-year-old private practice lawyer , Chalamanda, who stood and won on an indepedent ticket said  after much consideration, he has decided not to be in the political arena.

Chalamdana is credited for raising the standards of the Blantyre city when he was the mayor. He was in Jnauary 2017 unseated bu his deputy Wild Ndipo of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Youth Decide Campaign director Charles Kajoloweka  said  it is sad after such a vital contribution to Blantyre  and progressive politics, Chalamanda has called it quits.

Kajoloweka praised Chalamdanda that he  remains “ an influential figure” of the youth leadership.

Mr Chalamanda, you had all the chances and favour was on your side. But Alas, you did your Mathematics wrongly. People had been advising you to join the ruling party but you ignored. Politics is very good but requires accurate and NOT precise calculations so that you remain on the winning side. All the best my friend.

Join ruling party? for who? tazingowelengani mkudusa, ali ndi moyo wake so he can decide what to do. Cadet mzeru kutaila mbuzi.

Akufuna u vice president uyu

