Ex-Blantyre mayor Chalamanda quits frontline politics

The former mayor of Blantyre City Council (BCC) Noel Chalamanda said he was leaving frontline politics and will not campaign for any elected political seat in the May 21 Tripartite elections.

But the former Blantyre City father said would continue to “offer good pieces of advice” to the youthful politicians seeking election in various seats.

Chalamanda, who is Blantyre City Centre Ward Councillor, said quitting politics at this stage is “the right thing to do” as he would like to concentrate on things such as “business , school and family.”

A 43-year-old private practice lawyer , Chalamanda, who stood and won on an indepedent ticket said after much consideration, he has decided not to be in the political arena.

Chalamdana is credited for raising the standards of the Blantyre city when he was the mayor. He was in Jnauary 2017 unseated bu his deputy Wild Ndipo of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Youth Decide Campaign director Charles Kajoloweka said it is sad after such a vital contribution to Blantyre and progressive politics, Chalamanda has called it quits.

Kajoloweka praised Chalamdanda that he remains “ an influential figure” of the youth leadership.

