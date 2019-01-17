Ferroviario de Nampula interested to play friendlies in Malawi

Mozambican top football club, Ferroviario de Nampula, has expressed interest to play two friendly matches against Malawi’s Blue Eagles in Lilongwe and another super league side in Blantyre.

Blue Eagles Legal Advisor, Williams Nkhoma, confirmed that the Mozambican club approached them for a friendly and asked them to identify another club in Blantyre with which they can play.

“It is true that they requested us to arrange a friendly match with them. They also suggested playing one team in Blantyre. At the moment we in the planning stage because we want to seek guidance from the Football Association of Malawi as this will be the first time for us to host a club from outside the country,” explained Nkhoma.

Blue Eagles has been exporting players to Ferroviario de Nampula some of whom are Schumaker Kuwali and John Banda.

Ferroviario de Nampula plays in the top division of Mozambican football called Mocambola. Their home stadium is called Estadio do Nampula. They won the Mocambola league once in 2004 and a cup called Taca de Mocambique once in 2003.

They finished on position 3 in the just ended season with 47 points from 30 games.

The team played once in the CAF Championship League in 2005 and never went past the preliminary stages. They also played in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004 and 2005 and lost in the preliminary stages in both occasions.

Blue Eagles are the holders of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup but they will not have chance to defend it this year because they finished on position 11with 35 points in TNM Super League last season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :