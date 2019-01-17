Abel Sanena elected Chairperson for Musicians Union of Malawi Central Chapter

Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) Central Chapter has elected a member of Marvelous Deeds, Abel Sanena, to head the office in the next four years replacing Farai Chazima Soko who has just finished her tenure.

Considering the number of eligible voters who participated during the elections held on Tuesday at Lilongwe community ground, Sanena got 24 votes against Maxwell Olloto who got 16 votes.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Sanena thanked God for the victory and pledged to work to the best of his capabilities for the betterment of the Chapter.

“It was just a dream but God has made it possible, i will not disappoint, people should expect a lot from me,” he said

He also appealed to fellow musicians to advise him where necessary if his term is to yield fruits saying no man is an island.

Maxwell Olloto conceded the defeat saying he is ready to help Sanena during his term because as a musician he believes in team work and that he would want to see to see Mum Central Chapter making it big.

“In every competition there is only one winner, i am wishing Abel Sanena all the best and I am ready to give him support”.

Speaking after elections, one of the veterans, Musician Lloyd Phiri appealed to all the Musicians in the central chapter to be cooperative saying the success of the chapter lies in the team work.

Phiri said he was happy that the elections were free and fair.

The elections were presided over by Mum Vice General Secretary Rudo Chakwera and Mum Women Desk Executive Secretary Maggie Mangani and Magic Promotions Director Brazio Matius as an observer.

Among other positions, Vincent Kadzakumanja was elected vice Chairperson, the position of Secretary went unopposed to Honorate Pandakwawo deputized by Francis Molisiyo and the position of Treasure has gone to Mphatso Mbira (Brains).

Committee Members: Maxwell Olloto, Mellina Nimtenga, Francis Kalambule and Stella Kamtwanje.

