Njawala set for Blantyre Kabula comeback

Former Blantyre Kabula legislator Felix Njawala is set for a comeback as a member of parliament for the area under the UTM Party and has promised to continue where he left off when he left as MP in 2014.

Addressing a rally at Mdala Primary school on Tuesday, Njawala assured the people that he will continue with the development projects like provision of safe and clean water and a secondary school among others.

“I left in 2014 thinking others are going to develop this constituency but you have seen for yourselves that there is nothing to show save for a few projects which I started. The good news is that I am coming back to serve you this year in May together with our development conscious leader Dr. Saulos Chilima,” said Njawala.

He said people in the area were given a chance to see for themselves who can better represent their interests and now they have come up with their answers.

“Your vote for me as your MP who is coming back home and our UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima is what will make a difference in May this year. But I am sure every one of you has now seen who can better develop this area,” said the youthful politician.

Group Village Headman Mdala hailed Njawala as a ‘true son’ of the area who transforming Mdala Primary school from a one block primary school in 2009 to a five classroom block primary school in 2014.

“We want you to now come back as MP because since you left, nothing has been done as you can see, you are the only one who knows how to do these things,” said GVH Mdala.

One of the community leaders a Mr. Samson also hailed Njawala for being development conscious even at the time when he was not a legislator of the area for the past four years.

“You have been involved in development work like renovation f school blocks and maintenance of bridges for the past four years even when you were not an MP. Be assured that you will have our mandate to be our representative in the National Assembly, come May 21,” said Samson.

At the rally, Njawala was joined by UTM aspiring MP for Blantyre North West Gerald Tasaukadala and other UTM officials.

