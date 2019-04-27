Ex- First Lady Shanil urges no vote for  party that insults women

Former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerly Mrs Muluzi) has urged women not to bring back into power a party that hurls insults at women.

Dzimbiri did not mention the party during a political campaign rally addressed by UTM Party president Saulos Chilima on Saturday at Nsipe in Ntcheu.

However, two weeks ago there was anuproar in social media as well as mainstream news outlets when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of Elections Ben Phiri told a rally in Balaka that Dzimbiri was divorced by former president Bakili Muluzi because she did not impress in bed.

The remarks drew condemnation from First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the DPP, former president Joyce Banda and others.

“I urge politicians from other parties to emulate what the UTM does; they do issue-based campaign not name calling,” said Dzimbiri.

The director of women in UTM also thanked UTM for promising soft loans to women and the youth, saying this will go a long to improve the lives of the people.

