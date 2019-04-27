Police arrest 7 suspects in possession with albino bones

April 27, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested seven people for being found in possession of five bones of a person with albinism.

Bones to be tendered in court as evidence

Mzimba police officer-in-charge Archangel Muwanga said the seven were arrested after two of them earlier went flat out selling the bones to people.

“When we arrested the two who were selling the bones, they told us the others who were behind the whole thing, this is when we arrested the other five suspects,” said Muwanga.

He said the bones belonged to a person with albinism who died in the area in 2006 due to an illness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Happy Baloyi nkosiPamunyeloMac c c soko (nickname: zaya) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Happy Baloyi nkosi
Guest
Happy Baloyi nkosi

We need their names please

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
Pamunyelo
Guest
Pamunyelo

Poverty has strong drive,even without any proof that these can yield them money.Its Belief of the poor

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Mac c c soko (nickname: zaya)
Guest
Mac c c soko (nickname: zaya)

How do the stupid idiots know that they are buying albino bones?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago

More From web