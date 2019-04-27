Police arrest 7 suspects in possession with albino bones

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested seven people for being found in possession of five bones of a person with albinism.

Mzimba police officer-in-charge Archangel Muwanga said the seven were arrested after two of them earlier went flat out selling the bones to people.

“When we arrested the two who were selling the bones, they told us the others who were behind the whole thing, this is when we arrested the other five suspects,” said Muwanga.

He said the bones belonged to a person with albinism who died in the area in 2006 due to an illness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :