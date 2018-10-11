Ex-MP for Zomba Malosa arrested on corruption allegations over CDF

Former Zomba Malosa legislator Anderson Undani (People’s Party- PP) has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on suspicion of corrupt practices.

ACB said in a statement issued by its spokesperson Egrita Ndala that Undani was arrested with Pangani Nazombe on October 1 2018.

She said the two were nabbed after the bureau established that they did not deliver materials for the construction of Mapalo Full Primary School in the constituency.

“The two also abused Constituency Development Fund (CDF) meant for a project at Domasi CCAP Primary School and requested Zomba District Council to pay transportation charges to Nelson Sonkho for a project that did not exist,” reads the ACB statement.

The two were taken to Zomba Magistrate Court on October 2 where they were formally charged with two counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (i) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act; theft, obtaining money by false pretence and forgery, contrary to Section 278, 319 and 356 of the Penal Code.

The trial is epected to start on November 28 this year.

