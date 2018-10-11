Ex-MP for Zomba Malosa arrested on corruption allegations over CDF

Former Zomba Malosa legislator Anderson Undani (People’s Party- PP) has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on suspicion of corrupt practices.
ACB said in a statement issued by its spokesperson Egrita Ndala that Undani was arrested with Pangani Nazombe on October 1 2018.
She said the two were nabbed after the bureau established that they did not deliver materials for the construction of Mapalo Full Primary School in the constituency.
“The two also abused Constituency Development Fund (CDF) meant for a project at Domasi CCAP Primary School and requested Zomba District Council to pay transportation charges to Nelson Sonkho for a project that did not exist,” reads the ACB statement.
The two were taken to Zomba Magistrate Court on October 2 where they were formally charged with two counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (i) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act; theft, obtaining money by false pretence and forgery, contrary to Section 278, 319 and 356 of the Penal Code.
The trial is epected to start on November 28 this year.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Like mother like son. Anamugairapo zingati Chejhumo Abiti Kazhigheti?
Movement for Abolition of ACB (MFACB)
Its these small fish who are engineering thieving I tell you tiana tikuba iti????
It’s not about big or small fish.corruption is same and one.why select.good job ACB.
Am tired of hearing these arrests targeting small fish in the pond. Ex presidents and ministers involved in corrupt activities are busy chewing their stolen money in peace. Don’t hoodwink us. There is and has never been no real war against corruption in Malawi
How much is involved??
ACB, why waste time on small moneys? Go for real money that matters. There are millions being stolen at capital hill.You are wasting our money and time