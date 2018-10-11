Ex-MP for Zomba Malosa arrested on corruption allegations over CDF

October 11, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 7 Comments

Former Zomba Malosa legislator Anderson Undani (People’s Party- PP) has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on suspicion of corrupt practices.

Undani: Facing charges

ACB said in a statement issued by its spokesperson Egrita Ndala that Undani was arrested with Pangani Nazombe on October 1 2018.

She said the two were nabbed after the bureau established that they did not deliver materials for the construction of Mapalo Full Primary School in the constituency.

“The two also abused Constituency Development Fund (CDF) meant for a project at Domasi CCAP Primary School and requested Zomba District Council to pay transportation charges to Nelson Sonkho for a project that did not exist,” reads the ACB statement.

The two were taken to Zomba Magistrate Court on October 2 where  they were formally charged with two counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (i) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act; theft, obtaining money by false pretence and forgery, contrary to Section 278, 319 and 356 of the Penal Code.

The trial is epected to start on November 28 this year.

Ntumbuka Mwenecho
Guest
Ntumbuka Mwenecho

Like mother like son. Anamugairapo zingati Chejhumo Abiti Kazhigheti?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

Movement for Abolition of ACB (MFACB)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
pedegu
Guest
pedegu

Its these small fish who are engineering thieving I tell you tiana tikuba iti????

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chikoti
Guest
chikoti

It's not about big or small fish.corruption is same and one.why select.good job ACB.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Med
Guest
Med

Am tired of hearing these arrests targeting small fish in the pond. Ex presidents and ministers involved in corrupt activities are busy chewing their stolen money in peace. Don't hoodwink us. There is and has never been no real war against corruption in Malawi

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Toka
Guest
Toka

How much is involved??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

ACB, why waste time on small moneys? Go for real money that matters. There are millions being stolen at capital hill.You are wasting our money and time

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

