Minibus passanger fares increased following fuel price hike

October 11, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Minibus Association of Malawi (Moam)  has confirmed that following the decision by Malawi Energy Revenue Authority (Mera) to adjust fuel pump rices upwards, the minibus operators have also started raising passenger fares.

Touts who solicit passengers as minibus operators raise fares

Some conductors and drivers are raising the fares  in Blantyere by about  K100.

Moam acting national chairperson Felix Mbonekera  Msiska said the association has been discussing with minibus operators to increase the passanger fares and approved that they can adjust the fares upwards.

“We all agreed to revise fares upwards,” he said.

Mera increased the pump prices of petrol from K888 to K932.50, diesel from K890.90 to K935.60 and paraffin from K719.30 to K755.30 a move which is likely to push up the cost of other commodities.

Kawawa
Guest
Kawawa

…And they are saying the economy is on track? Chonchi nkuvotera DPP?

11 minutes ago
Comrade
Guest
Comrade

Things are going haywire

46 minutes ago
85665868459
Guest
85665868459

Hard times ine Malawi

1 hour ago

