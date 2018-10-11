Minibus passanger fares increased following fuel price hike

Minibus Association of Malawi (Moam) has confirmed that following the decision by Malawi Energy Revenue Authority (Mera) to adjust fuel pump rices upwards, the minibus operators have also started raising passenger fares.

Some conductors and drivers are raising the fares in Blantyere by about K100.

Moam acting national chairperson Felix Mbonekera Msiska said the association has been discussing with minibus operators to increase the passanger fares and approved that they can adjust the fares upwards.

“We all agreed to revise fares upwards,” he said.

Mera increased the pump prices of petrol from K888 to K932.50, diesel from K890.90 to K935.60 and paraffin from K719.30 to K755.30 a move which is likely to push up the cost of other commodities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :