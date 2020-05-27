Ex-UTM members regroup to campaign for Mutharika: ‘Not comfortable with MCP’
Over 100 members of UTM, who have left the party due to its alliance with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have regrouped and are now campaigning for President Peter Mutharika in the court sanctioned presidential election.
Former UTM regional campaign director for the south Beston Maulidi described Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi as visionary and dynamic leaders.
Willard Msosa, a UTM 2019 parliamentary candidate for Blantyre west said it would be a disaster for the country if the opposition Tonse Alliance led by MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera was voted into power in the election.
“President Mutharika has been tolerant with the opposition sponsored wave of protests soon after the election. He is a democrat at heart,” said Msosa.
Mutharika would continue with all the development programs and projects across the country if voted back into office.
Msosa said the election court case halted all the development programs and projects and blamed the case for the stagnation of development in the country.
Malawi is set to hold a fresh presidential election following the February 3 judgement of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities. A seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling.
Last time I voted for SKC. I had high hopes he was the best to propel Malawi into prosperity. Now he has unofficially joined MCP. He will not appear on the ballot. so sad! I was DPP previously and his actions changed me. Now am going back to my old party DPP to vote for ADAD in this coming elections. SKC has let us down big time!
Why is it that all defectors upon being interviewed they all refer the president being tolerant because of demonstrations as being a factor of supporting him. Same Script for defectors, we are not fools tapelekani zifukwa zoti Nafe tinene kuti Bola pamenepo Osati tolerant, visionary… Are those the only characters?
No sane person can vote for MCP, a party that has perpetrated violence since last year. A party that killed thousands Malawians, imprisoned and exiled thousands of people. Chakwera has promoted violence and recruited Nsundwe Boys as thugs to terrorise us.
Cheat urself MCP supporters by trying to colour your denial. MCP supporters are just like that..muwatukwane koz achoka ngwirizano wobalalika? whoz fault is it? Accept reality! Mukaluzanso muzikana koz ur coin has one side. Shame!
There comes a time when change becomes inevitable. What we have to know is that there will always be renegades. In most cases, the renegades are people who have not crossed the Rubicon, which sometimes makes it good to lose them because they pull in the opposite direction and therefore do not deserve anything in the new order. It is very important, however, to know the direction where the wind is blowing so that one does not risk becoming a fool when change finally comes.
Just eat the money.Do not waste our time .
I can foresee Tonse Alliance getting a landslide Victory if Peter Muthalika continues with his incapacitation to campaign for himself.APM’s age is already a disadvantage , now with his ill health, APM has provided easy decampaigning material to the Kaliatis,Mkakas. Masangwi’s .DPP must be embarrassed with this situation which like a winning team getting a penalty at 90 minutes time.
The Tonse Alliance guys are really enjoying the Professor Peter Muthalika situation.
This is the 1st time to learn about these names.
As already alluded to by EXTRA POINT above , no body really hates Apm, but rather, his leadership style and his estranged disciples.
So , if some feel it is time to make Malawi a beta place for everyone, not for the selected few , it is worth a course to be behind them for a beta future for our children
