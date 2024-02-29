Expert says MCP endorsement of Chakwera marks the fall of Tonse Alliance

Good governance expert Wonder Mkutche says Malawi Congress Party (MCP) decision to endorse President Lazarus Chakwera as its candidate in next years’ elections officially marks the fall of the Tonse Alliance as its main alliance partner, UTM, will be forced to look out for itself as well ahead of next year’s general elections.

“Now it is just a matter of time before MCP and UTM publicly part ways.

“On the other hand, if what State Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also UTM’s president, claimed—that there was an agreement that he would contest on the ticket of the alliance next year— is true, then it is a stab in the back,” Mkutche said.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala said UTM could not comment on the issue because the endorsement has been done by the MCP Nec.

“We will comment when it’s the alliance making an endorsement but, for now, that’s their party business,” Njawala said.

Months ago, some MCP top officials also endorsed Chakwera as the party’s 2025 presidential candidate.

