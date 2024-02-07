Eye of the Child working on ‘Red Cord Project’: Set to free street-connected children

A child rights civil society organization, Eye of the Child has designed a new project called ‘Red Cord Project’ which focuses on creating hope for thousands of street connected children in Malawi.

In a statement, Public Relations Officer for Eye of the Child Asiyatu James said the project will deal with issues of mob justice that comes because of crime of needs, stealing of food and exposure to human trafficking against street children.

James expressed concern that street connected children are victims of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and discrimination.

“They are regarded as a menace in the society especially when they are used to engage in criminal acts such as rape, murder, and robbery.” She said.

Currently, Eye of the Child estimates that Malawi has over 4,000 street connected children in the major cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, and Mzuzu.

“When we talk about the Children we have established that poverty is the bleak canvas on which the stories of street connected children are painted. We will teach them about how to protect themselves and be supported with shoes, food, and clothes.”

The project started in USA by an NGO known as Ranee Jones Empowerment Center and will emerge as a beacon of hope for street connected children at risk of human trafficking.

Renee Jones Empowerment Center and Eye of the Child will be providing these children on the street and families with a lifeline out of the harmful environment including identification, orientation on human trafficking and dangers of life on the street.

Children without a home will be referred to registered children shelters for formal and non-formal education, counselling, and vocational training, giving them the skills and knowledge they need to become productive members of society once again.

The local NGO believes that Red Cord Outreach and guidance, can break the cycle of poverty and crime, and lead fulfilling lives.

The first outreach shall be conducted in Lilongwe and Blantyre on 14th February 2024.

