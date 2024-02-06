Israel engages Malawi to have labour export deal deal with Tel Aviv

Officials from the government of Israel say they are discussing with the government of Malawi to have a government to government labour export agreement with Lilongwe.

This follows concerns that the current arrangement, whereby private agents carry out the labour export arrangements to Israel is expensive.

Israeli Ambassador to Malawi Michael Lotem has said his country is in talks with Malawian Labour authorities on the matter.

According to Lotem, the initial labour export arrangement which was championed by private agents ended on January 31 this year.

The Israeli envoy said the government to government arrangement would be good for the protection of the employees.

“Now we are in the process of negotiating a government to government arrangement with the Malawi Government and we hope that it will be concluded fast because both sides have an interest,” Lotem said.

He was quick to note that the new arrangement, will eliminate the various fees that migrant workers were paying to labour recruitment agencies, adding that it will promote transparency.

He observed that the demand for labour is huge in Israel in the areas of agriculture, construction and others.