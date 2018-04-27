Faith Kays set to release third music video

Afro Pop gospel songbird, Faith Kays is set to release her third music video ‘Tiyambireso’ on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The audio for ‘Tiyambireso’ was dropped and premiered in October,2017 by Disc Jockey (DJ) Joy Nathu on MBC Radio 2 made on Monday programme and it is still enjoying airplays in various radio stations, winning hearts of many urban gospel music lovers in the country.

In an interview on Friday, Faith Kays born Faith Kaunda said in Blantyre that all is set for the release of ‘Tiyambireso’ video.

She said that, “I am yet to release visuals for the song ‘Tiyambireso’ on Tuesday, May 1. It is a good music video which has been motivated by the good response from fans on the audio which I released in early October last year.

Kays pointed out that she always dream big and work hard to give the best to her fans.

“As one way of coming up with a good video, I have worked with VJ Ice of Visual Perfect Media in shooting the music video,” she said.

The Afro Pop disclosed that she has a lot of projects on the way and people should be on the lookout.

“I have just started and more is yet to come as previously I was busy with my studies,” she hinted.

Faith Kays, who came into limelight in 2015 after releasing ‘Winner’ audio and video urged her fans to continue giving her the support so that she can continue working courageously as the Malawian Music industry is heavily dominated by men.

The Blantyre based Gospel singer added that upon the release of the new video, it is going to be available on various Malawian Music websites for downloads.

Currently, she has got two music videos on credit namely ‘Winner and Tadekha’ which all of them still enjoy air plays in Malawian Television Stations including the public broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Television (MBC TV).

