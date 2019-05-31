FAM boss Matola’s experience in Poland: ‘Thorough stakeholder engagement and involvement key to football glamour ’

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) commercial and marketing director, Limbani Cliff Matola, who is part of core organising team for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup currently underway in Poland, says he has learnt great lessons which he has preserved to be applied home and one of them is that planning through thorough stakeholder engagement and involvement is key to the sport’s development and glamour.

Speaking from Poland, Matola said personally it’s quite a life and learning experience and that he has a lot of take home tips.

“It’s a humbling experience to note that I am amongst the few FIFA team professionals chosen from across the six continents to execute this top level global event. And despite varying backgrounds there’s great sense if team work here.

“It’s quite fulfilling that I am directly interfacing with FIFA Headquarters professionals, the representatives of FIFA sponsors (Commercial Affiliates), the teams, broadcasters and down to the fans securing seemless integration of world class football experience to all of them.

“Here nothing is taken for granted as paying attention to detail is not taken as obvious. There are great lessons I have preserved to be applied home. Planning, planning and planning is key.

